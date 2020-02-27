Angela Boswell appears in Kingsport General Sessions Court; paid all but $1,000 of bond for probation violation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Angela Boswell, grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, appeared before a judge in Kingsport General Sessions Court on Thursday.

Angela’s next court appearance in Kingsport court was scheduled for April 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Angela has paid all but $1,000 of her bond regarding her charge of probation violation out of Kingsport.

She is also facing a charge of theft of property over $2,500 in Sullivan County General Session Court in Bristol.

PREVIOUS: Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother, boyfriend both have recent criminal histories

Angela’s bond for her theft of property charge was set at $5,000 with the condition that she wears an ankle monitor if her bond is posted.

She is due back in court in Bristol on March 4.

Angela was allegedly found with William McCloud in a stolen BMW in Wilkes County, North Carolina on February 21.

PREVIOUS: Two Tennessee residents arrested in N.C. with car connected to AMBER Alert charged with out-of-state fugitive warrants

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and TBI had issued a BOLO for the BMW, saying the individuals in the vehicle had information pertaining to Evelyn’s disappearance.

McCloud was also arraigned in Bristol General Sessions Court on Thursday morning. His bond was set at $10,000, and he would be required to wear an ankle monitor if his bond is posted.

PREVIOUS: Bond for grandmother of Evelyn Boswell set at $5,000 with condition she wear ankle bracelet