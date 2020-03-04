Angela Boswell told to hire lawyer; due back in court March 24

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The grandmother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Angela was arraigned on her charge of theft of property over $2,500.

She told the judge that she is currently attempting to hire a lawyer but has not secured one yet.

Angela was given a court date of March 24 and given until that time to find a lawyer.

Angela had previously bonded out on the condition that she wear an ankle monitor.

News Channel 11 attempted to speak to Angela outside of the courtroom, but she refused questions.

William McCloud, Angela’s boyfriend who was arrested with her in North Carolina, also appeared in court shortly after Boswell.

