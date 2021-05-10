Anglers catch 55-pound paddlefish on Caney Fork River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men hooked an unexpected fish while fly fishing on the Caney Fork River.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported Matt and his friend Jason were fishing for Striped Bass when Matt hooked into something special.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

The fishermen worked for half an hour and were towed around in their boat for over half a mile before they eventually landed a five foot, 55 pound Paddlefish, according to the TWRA.

The agency reported the men took some photos and released the fish back into the river unharmed.

The American Paddlefish are prehistoric fish that can grow over five feet long, weigh as much as 200 pounds and live beyond 30 years, the TWRA reported. The agency added American Paddlefish can be found throughout the Mississippi River Drainage and generally inhabit large rivers like the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers.

