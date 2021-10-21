Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — The 10th annual Pansy Project kicked off Thursday, Oct. 21 at Stanley’s Greenhouse.

The goal of the Alzheimer’s Pansy Project is to decorate Knoxville in purple and orange pansies. The purple acting as a symbol of support for all those fighting Alzheimer’s disease and the orange serves as a reminder of basketball legend Pat Summitt’s struggle with the disease. A portion of the profits from the pansies sales through the end of November will be donated to The Pat Summitt Foundation.

“We are thankful to be celebrating the 10th annual Alzheimer’s Pansy Project in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Pat Summitt Foundation. The Pansy Project has become a special tradition throughout Knoxville, and we look forward to working with Stanley’s each year to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Morgan Vance, director of advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The flower power project began as the idea of Susie Stiles, a licensed clinical social worker with Franklin & Kyle Elder Law. “I want the orange and purple pansies to send a message of love, encouragement and hope to all who are dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. When folks see them, they will know that our community’s thoughts and prayers are with them on their journeys – as patients, families, caregivers, healthcare practitioners, researchers and friends,” Stiles said.

Stanley’s Greenhouses and Plant Farm began growing the orange and purple pansies and violas during the summer so they would be ready for fall planting season. The pansies are available at the greenhouse on Davenport Road in South Knoxville. More information can be found at www.stanleysgreenhouses.com.