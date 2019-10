Today marks the start of the annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival.

The festival will start with a ‘kick-off party’ Friday night from 6-9 p.m. in historic downtown Clinton.

The festival starts back up Saturday at 9 a.m. with over 90 dealers and artisans out along Market and Main Street. Antique and specialty stores will be open and there will be antique cars, entertainment and great food.

Admission and parking for the festival are free.