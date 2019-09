LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get tie-dyed and fried at this year’s fried pickle festival in Loudon.

Join in the fun this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Loudon Municipal Park off Roberson Springs Road.

There will be live music, face painting, contests and more at this annual festival.

The Planters Peanut Mobile is scheduled to make an appearance.

This year’s festival is hippie-themed so don’t forget to wear your bell-bottom jeans and fringe vests.

Admission is free so bring the whole family!