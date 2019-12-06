Annual Knoxville Christmas Parade returns Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dozens of festive floats will make their way through downtown Knoxville Friday night for the 47th annual WIVK Christmas parade.

This holiday favorite will step off onto Church Street at 6 p.m. and travel along Gay Street to Magnolia Avenue.

There will be high school marching bands, dance groups, costumed characters, theme floats, vintage vehicles and the man of the hour, Santa Claus.

This year’s grand marshal will be the University of Tennessee’s mascot “Smoky”.

Streets along and near the parade route will close to parking and traffic as early as 4:30 Friday afternoon.