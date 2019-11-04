Annual Landes Family Blood Drive at MEDIC this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center is teaming up with the Landes family this week for the 7th annual ‘Keeping the David Landes Miracle Alive’ blood drive.

The drive will take place Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Petro’s in West Knoxville.

David Landes suffered a pancreatitis attack back in 2013 that forced him to be hospitalized for weeks. To give back, he teamed up with MEDIC each year to host these drives.

Donors will be eligible to win prizes throughout the day. Donors will also receive the special MEDIC fall t-shirt as well as coupons for Texas Roadhouse and Salsarita’s.