Annual Smokies Service Days encourage volunteer work

Help make the most-visited national park in America a better place this weekend.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is inviting the public to participate in their annual ‘Smokies Service Days’.

The event helps complete much needed work across the park. Park staff will be leading these single-day volunteer opportunities.

They are ideal for people of all ages interested in learning more about the park through hands-on service.

The event kicks off this Saturday at the Cosby campground. The cleanup is expected to run from 9 a-m until one p-m. Service days runs every Saturday until the first week of October.

Tools and safety gear will be provided.

Click here for more information.