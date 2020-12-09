Anonymous donor gives nearly $65K to cover layaway items at Bristol Walmart

by: Slater Teague

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An anonymous person donated nearly $65,000 to pay off all layaway items at the Walmart in Bristol, Tennessee.

Walmart says the $64,995.51 donation that was made on Monday was enough to cover the store’s entire layaway balance.

“It’s especially touching when customers pay off others’ layaways during the holiday season and serves as another example of the generosity our customers show year-round,” Store Manager Kris Light said in a statement. “We’re honored to play a small role in these acts of kindness and we love seeing the joy it brings to our customers this time of year.”

According to the company, the anonymous donor wanted to positively affect as many people as possible.

