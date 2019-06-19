Another American tourist found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Jersey man is the latest American tourist said to have died under mysterious circumstances while staying in the Dominican Republic, NBC News reported.

Joseph Allen, 55, was found dead in his hotel room on Thursday, according to family members. He had been staying at the Terra Linda Resort in Sosua to celebrate friend’s birthday.

His sister-in-law Jamie Reed told ABC News that Allen had “complained about being hot at the pool. He said he was going to his room to take a shower. When his friends came back, he said he wasn’t feeling 100% again, and said he was going to lie down for the night. The next morning his friend said he hadn’t heard from Joe before breakfast, so he knocked on his door and there was no response.”

Allen is at least the ninth American to have died while staying in resorts in the country. On Monday, it was reported that 47 Jimmy Buffett fans fell seriously ill while vacationing in Punta Cana in April. A number of others have reported being sick.