Another defendant extradited from Italy to Knoxville in multi-state pill mill case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A co-defendant of a woman prosecutors described as the largest drug dealer ever to appear in an East Tennessee federal court room has been extradited from Italy to Knoxville to face charges relating to a multi-state pill mill operation.

Luigi Palma, 54, was extradited on Friday, Nov. 20 by U.S. Marshals from Lamezia Terme, Italy to Knoxville. Palma appeared in before a federal court Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges including a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy and a conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, oxymorphone, and morphine outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Palma contested his extradition from Italy for more than two years.

Palma was charged in a multi-state, federal and international investigation into pain clinics in South Florida and the Knoxville area which has resulted in 140 convictions, so far.

Previous defendant, Sylvia Hofstetter of Knoxville, was described by prosecutors as the largest drug dealer ever to appear in an East Tennessee federal courtroom. Palma is the second defendant to be extradited from Italy, after 60-year-old Luca Sartini was extradited from Rome to Knoxville in June.

A trial is set for March 30, 2021.