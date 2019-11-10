Another fight breaks out at a Popeye’s this time in Nashville at Opry Mills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Another fight breaks out at a Popeye’s this time in Nashville at the Opry Mills Mall. In the video above you can see a man and woman start arguing then slaps and punches are exchanged.

Our sister station in Nashville reached out to the Opry Mills Malls and we’re still waiting to hear back.

This comes just one day after another video was released of a Popeye’s employee body slamming a woman outside of a Popeye’s in Columbia Tennessee.

Officials say 55-year-old Debrah Staggs went to the restaurant to collect a double charge. Employees there claimed Staggs used the N-Word during the fight.

Staggs attorney claims she has nine fractures and six broken ribs, as well as a broken knee.

29-year-old Deriance Hughes was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault.