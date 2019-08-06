Anti-nuclear weapon activists holding Oak Ridge remembrance ceremony on anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

Activists calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons will hold a ceremony in Oak Ridge Tuesday to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima.

The Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance will hold a names and remembrance ceremony at the main entrance to the Y-12 Nuclear Weapons Complex beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s been held every year for more than 15 years at the gates of the complex.

The ceremony will include a reading of the names of Hiroshima victims and a moment of silence marking the time when the bomb detonated in the sky above Hiroshima. The silence will conclude with Buddhist drumming and chanting.