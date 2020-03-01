Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

AP sources: Democrat Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign for president

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Democrat Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign for president.

Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg’s decision tell The Associated Press he is informing campaign staff. They were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

His campaign says Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg rose to the field’s top tier but failed to notch enough wins in the critical early states necessary to keep his bid moving forward.

The millennial, Afghan War veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, defied expectations in a field of better-known candidates for months while becoming the first openly gay top contender for a major party nomination.

“Mayor Pete” burst onto the scene with a blitz of national media a year ago and impressive fundraising. He leaned hard into a next-generation message of urgency on pressing issues while preaching a message of hope and inclusion.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Race for President

Sanders holds rally ahead of Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders holds rally ahead of Super Tuesday"

Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 run for president

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 run for president"

Coronavirus: Michael Bloomberg slams President Trump over response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Michael Bloomberg slams President Trump over response"

Pete Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pete Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday"

Elizabeth Warren vows campaign is 'built for the long haul'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elizabeth Warren vows campaign is 'built for the long haul'"

Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden: 'Cannot win 'em all'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden: 'Cannot win 'em all'"

Tom Steyer: 'I can't see a path where I can win'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Steyer: 'I can't see a path where I can win'"

Former Vice President Joe Biden wins big in SC: 'This is the moment'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Vice President Joe Biden wins big in SC: 'This is the moment'"

Biden: This nation isn't looking for a revolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden: This nation isn't looking for a revolution"

Sanders and Biden dispute who can win in November

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders and Biden dispute who can win in November"

South Carolina Democrats weigh in on debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Carolina Democrats weigh in on debate"

Analysis: Democratic candidates aim at Sanders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analysis: Democratic candidates aim at Sanders"

After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders' momentum

Thumbnail for the video titled "After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders' momentum"

African American voters undecided in South Carolina

Thumbnail for the video titled "African American voters undecided in South Carolina"

Sanders celebrates win in Nevada caucuses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders celebrates win in Nevada caucuses"

Buttigieg congratulates Sanders' Nevada results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buttigieg congratulates Sanders' Nevada results"

Warren congratulates Sanders on Nevada, hits Bloomberg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warren congratulates Sanders on Nevada, hits Bloomberg"

Klobuchar: Nevada results 'exceeded expectations'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar: Nevada results 'exceeded expectations'"

Trump ridicules Democrat opponents at Vegas rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump ridicules Democrat opponents at Vegas rally"

Nevada Democrats hope to avoid Iowa caucus chaos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nevada Democrats hope to avoid Iowa caucus chaos"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter