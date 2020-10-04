AP: Kentucky reports highest number of new virus cases ever

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky is reporting its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear says in a statement on Saturday the state has 1,275 new cases.

Beshear says the surge in cases means “we have to do better.” As of 3 p.m. Oct. 3, there were at least 72,001 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

Of the newly reported cases, 166 were in children age 18 or younger.

Kentucky also recorded eight new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of virus deaths in the state to 1,205.