Rural Metro Fire as well as Knoxville Fire Departments battle fire at Sunnybrook Apartments.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Around 1 p.m. Rural Metro Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 4500 Doris Circle, The Sunnybrook Apartments in Halls behind the Food City.
According to the Sunnybrook Apartments website, they are designated for the disabled and elderly individuals.
WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Rural Metro Fire Department who confirms the fire. Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Departments responding to the scene.
