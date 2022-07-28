LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Flooding in eastern Kentucky Thursday morning has left some Kentuckians missing or dead.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and activated the Kentucky National Guard due to heavy flooding in the Appalachian part of the state.

Beshear updated the death toll to eight on Thursday on Twitter.

He asked that anyone missing a loved one, not call 911. They should call the Kentucky State Police Post 13 directly at 606-435-6069.

“Tonight we need your continued prayers for the people of Eastern Kentucky. This is an ongoing natural disaster, with more rain expected tonight that could worsen the situation” the governor wrote on Twitter.

In his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday, he said he expects the number of dead to reach the double digits.

“This is an all hands on deck,” said Beshear. To the people of eastern Kentucky, he said, “You are important, and we want to help.”

