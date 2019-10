People aren’t the only ones dealing with this extremely hot beginning to October.

The Appalachian Bear Rescue took to Facebook Live to show us how some of their bears beat the heat. Several black bear cubs can be seen enjoying a tub of cool water.

Curators David and Coy LIVE 10.02.2019 This FB Live session will serve as this evening's post. Posted by Appalachian Bear Rescue on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The rescue added their ten cubs have plenty of places to escape the temperatures.

When they’re not relaxing in the tub, they say the bears can be found under trees, in dens or on one of their several resting platforms.