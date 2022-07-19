DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed deputies found a thru-hiker’s body in a tent off Mountain City Road early Sunday morning.

At 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the campsite located about a mile away from the Appalachian Trail, the sheriff revealed.

Investigators identified the hiker as Michael Charles Lombardo, 55, of Dunnellon, Florida. Andis said no foul play is expected, and the body had been in the tent for several days.

The body will undergo an autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s Office.

