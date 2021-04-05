Appeal filed in termination of Ex-Oliver Springs Police chief

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Oliver Springs Chief of Police Kenneth Morgan has appealed his termination for “numerous” violations, including an alleged sexual relationship with a subordinate.

Oliver Springs City Manager Thomas McCormick said an appeal hearing has been set for Thursday, April 22 in front of the City Council. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The reasoning for the dismissal was detailed in a termination letter sent by Oliver Springs Mayor Omer Cox on March 25. The letter cited violations which, “include but are not limited to, falsifying time clock records; alleged sexual relationship with a subordinate; falsifying records to cause said subordinate employee to receive pay from the city which allegedly not earned by subordinate employee.”