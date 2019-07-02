Appeals court orders new trial for Knoxville man convicted in 2012 murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An appeals court has ordered a new trial for a Knox County man convicted in 2012 of first degree premeditated murder.

Jamar Laquinn Frazier received a life sentence in the July 2012 killing of Christopher Melton in Knox County. While the court disagreed with Frazier’s attorney that there was insufficient evidence, they did agree that the court erred by admitted evidence related to his previous gun possession and his alleged involvement in the killing of a witness.

The ruling comes nearly seven years to the day after Melton’s murder. His body was found on July 3, 2012, in a wooded area off Overbrook Drive near Chapman Highway. He was 19 at the time.