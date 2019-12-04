Appeals court to decide if evidence in dismembering parents case can be used

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An appeals court will decide whether some pieces of evidence in a gruesome murder case can be used or not.

Joel Guy Jr. is accused of murdering his parents three years ago at their home on Goldenview Lane in Knox County and then dismembering them and putting their bodies in acid.

At a hearing on Wednesday, an interlocutory appeal was granted in the case. An interlocutory appeal means the appeals court will rule on whether or not to suppress certain pieces of evidence before the trial starts.

His trial is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2020.