Apple CEO Tim Cook announces Apple’s 10 million mask donation to medical workers

by: Jordan Highsmith

(WIAT) — Wednesday afternoon Apple CEO Tim Cook shared his thoughts on the coronavirus outbreak and a large donation Apple has made to the medical and healthcare community.

In a video recorded straight from his phone, Cook stated that he was at home practicing safe social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak and encouraged others to also stay home and only travel when it’s completely necessary.

He also took the time to announce that Apple has sourced and donated 10 million masks to the medical community in the United States.

“These people deserve our debt of gratitude for all of the work they’re doing on the front lines,” Cook said.

In addition, Cook recognized employees working during the coronavirus outbreak. Those who are warehouse employees, grocery store employees, delivery drivers, and pharmaceutical workers.

“It’s in these toughest times that we show our greatest strengths and I know we’ll rise to the occasion,” Cook said.

Apple operation teams are helping to find and purchase masks from their supply chain in coordination with governments around the world to help other countries severely affected by the virus.

