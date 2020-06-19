Apple closes stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina that it had opened just few weeks after reopening them.
The decision announced Friday arrives amid rising infections in some states, particularly those that began loosening the restrictions requiring most people to stay home and most stores to shut down this spring.
Arizona and Florida have both experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Florida has increased by 1,422.7, or 144.4%.
“We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” Apple said in a prepared statement.
The Cupertino, California, company began reopening more than 30 stores scattered across the country last month after shutting down all of its U.S. brick-and-mortar locations in March. Apple continued to sell iPhones and other products in its online store.
Seven of the Apple stores that are closing again are in Arizona. Two stores are closing in both Florida and North Carolina. The other one is in South Carolina.
