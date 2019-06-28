Apple recalls some MacBook Pro laptops due to fire hazard

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple is recalling some MacBook Pro laptops due to a fire hazard.

The batteries in the laptops can overheat, posing a safety risk. The recalled MacBook Pros have a screen that measures 15-inches diagonally and were sold between September 2015 through February 2017 in the U.S. and Canada starting at about $2,000.

Apple, in Cupertino, California, said it has gotten 26 reports about overheating, including 5 reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation. There have also been 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property. The recall involves 432,000 laptops sold in the U.S. and 26,000 sold in Canada.

MacBook Pro owners can check here to see if their computer is recalled and if so eligible for a free battery replacement program.