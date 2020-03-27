Breaking News
House passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Apple releases new COVID-19 screening website and app

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Apple has unveiled a new screening tool to help provide information from trusted sources about COVID-19. The website and app were developed based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The website and app revealed on Friday was developed in partnership with the CDC, the Coronavirus Task Force, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Apple said in a news release.

“The COVID-19 app and website allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one. In turn, they will receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider,” Apple said.

The tool is intended to be a resource and does not replace instructions from doctors and other healthcare providers.

The website does not require an account and Apple said it will not collect responses to share with the government.

Apple customers can also ask Siri “How do I know if I have coronavirus?” to access guidance and resources from the CDC.

You can visit the website at apple.com/covid19. To download the app, search COVID-19 in the app store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county"

Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'"

Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020"

Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured"

Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic"

Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote"

Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10"

Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants"

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego"

60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine"

New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000"

Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19"

KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School"

Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote"

Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter