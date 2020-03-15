Apple responds to COVID-19 by closing stores until March 27th

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Apple has announced they will be closing stores outside of Greater China until March 27th.
They say technical help will be provided through their apps and website.
In a statement, they’ve said adapting and responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in their own way and want to continue to play a role in helping individuals and communities.
“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday. “Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.”
In a lengthier online statement, Cook said that Apple’s stores in China have all now reopened and what the company has learned there has helped it develop “best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response.”
One of the lessons Apple learned in China is that “the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said. That’s why the company is taking new steps to protect workers and customers as the infection rate rises in other places.
Apple’s online stores remain open. Workers will continue to be paid and office staff will work remotely if possible, Cook said in the statement issued Friday.
WATE
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- Coronavirus Timeline: Health Department says there are 32 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
- Virginia reports first coronavirus related death
- Nike closing all US stores for two weeks due to coronavirus
- Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows
- PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been tested for coronavirus
- Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak
- Show COVID-19 symptoms? You still might not qualify for a test
- LIST: States that have closed all schools due to coronavirus
- Colorado coronavirus patient speaks out, shares her symptoms and story
- Ohio man with coronavirus shares story and video from hospital bed
- Apple responds to COVID-19 by closing stores until March 27th
- Store shelves wiped clean? Here’s how you can make homemade hand sanitizer
- Utility companies suspend disconnections for overdue bills amid coronavirus outbreak
- Groups call for ICE to halt raids ahead of Census count, until coronavirus threat subsides
- Man holds a ‘Will work for toilet paper’ sign to spread a little humor among coronavirus concerns
- Man on plane to Nashville reportedly joking about having coronavirus leads to 8-hour delay
- PHOTOS: Long lines greet passengers at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport during travel ban
- Zoo Knoxville staying open amid COVID-19 concerns
- Walmart to cut hours to combat coronavirus
- Where to find cleaning and disinfectant wipes online
- Tennessee brothers taking heat for buying 17,000 bottles of hand-sanitizer, Amazon pulls sales
- KUB suspends customer disconnections for non-payment due ‘uncertainty’ of Covid-19
- Coronavirus: Restaurants struggle due to public health concerns
- Coronavirus Outbreak: U.S. internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge