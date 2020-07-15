Apple users can submit claims over slow iPhones in $500 million settlement

Millions of iPhone owners can now submit claims for part of a $500 million settlement.

It stems from a years-long legal battle where Apple admitted it used software updates to purposely slow down its phones.

The company says it did so to protect phones with older batteries.

Many owners believe it was a ploy to nudge them to buy newer, faster models.

People who purchased several different iPhone 6 or 7 models before Dec. 21, 2017 are entitled to receive $25 per affected device.

Those claims must be filed by Oct. 6.