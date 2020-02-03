Apply for a Knoxville community development grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville Housing and Neighborhood Development (Formerly Community Development) Department is releasing applications for its program year (PY) 2020-2021, for activities/projects starting July 1, 2020.

Click here for application instructions

Click here for the application as a word document

Click here for application as PDF

All eligible activities/projects MUST meet one or more of the Goals and Priority Objectives of the City’s PY 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan.

Mandatory application workshops for all grant applicants will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the City’s Public Works Service Center, 3131 Morris Avenue, 37909, at the times below:

9:00 AM Homeless Grants

10:45 AM Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

All grant applications must be received in the City of Knoxville Housing and Neighborhood Development (Formerly Community Development) Department by 1:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Please contact Ms. Hope Ealey at 865-215-2290 or healey@knoxvilletn.gov for more information.