ARDOT: Video shows evidence of damage on I-40 Memphis bridge two years earlier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A drone video taken by an inspector in May 2019 shows evidence of damage in the area where a crack was discovered on an I-40 bridge support Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation confirmed Friday.

That discovery shut down traffic on a major interstate connecting Tennessee and Arkansas this week. Repairs could take months.

ARDOT is now investigating to see if the damage was noted in a September 2019 inspection report and what action might have been taken.

Calls to 911 made by bridge inspectors were released earlier this week. The severity of the situation can be heard in the recordings as the inspector tried desperately to explain how serious the problem was.

“We have critical findings in one of the members that has split. We need to get people off the bridge immediately,” said the inspector.