Area agencies participating in Tennessee ‘Booze It or Lose It’ campaign

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — Area law enforcement agencies are participating in the state’s “Booze It or Lose It” anti-impaired driving campaign through the Labor Day weekend holiday. This means drivers will see increased patrols on Tennessee roads starting this week.

According to data shared from the state department of homeland security data dashboard as well as the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), there have been 824 traffic fatalities on Tennessee roads as of Friday, Aug. 20.

The other data sets shared by the state detail how current numbers show from July 1, 2020 — June 30 of this year, 1 in 3 fatal crashes on Tennessee roads involved an impaired driver. Most of the crashes were in urban areas.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is Tennessee’s advocate for traffic safety. The THSO partners with community advocates and law enforcement agencies across the state to reduce impaired-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities. Booze It & Lose It is Tennessee’s statewide campaign that coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Starting this week running through the Labor Day Weekend, LCSO Deputies will be increasing patrols aimed at detecting drivers who are under the influence while behind the wheel.

“Our mission is to make Loudon County a safe place for our residents and our visitors, and that includes having safe roadways to travel on.”, says Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. “We are committed to putting forth the resources to deter and detect impaired drivers as the Labor Day Holiday approaches”.

Beginning, Aug. 18th and running through September 6th, LCSO said it is joining forces with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and other participating agencies to ensure that drunk drivers stay off of Tennessee’s roadways. LCSO, along with agencies all across the state, will add officers to the streets whose main goal will be aimed at catching drunk and impaired drivers.

If you spot a driver who appears to be under the influence, call your local 911 operator in your jurisdiction.

Sevierville Police Department

The City of Sevierville Police Department is also partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from Aug. 18 to Sept. 6, surrounding the Labor Day holiday.

SPD will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol during this period. Additional officers will be on patrol with the goal of detecting impaired drivers and removing them from our roads.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is our number one priority,” said SPD Major Sam Hinson. “We will do our best to keep our roads as safe as possible.”

Crossville Police Department

CPD said its agency will have additional officers out on Crossville area roads, looking for drunk drivers and helping to put a stop drunk driving crashes. “Drunk driving accidents take a toll on our community every year.” said Chief Jessie Brooks. “We are making every effort to put an end to this and save lives.”

The police department said in a release that this will mean Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement — are aimed to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.