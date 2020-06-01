Area businesses prepare for worst and hope for the best following ‘I Will Breathe’ riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Businesses across Middle Tennessee are preparing for another night of unrest following Saturday night’s ‘I Will Breathe’ riots that destroyed many areas of downtown Nashville.

The Johnny Cash Museum on 3rd Avenue South has its windows boarded up and tells News 2 that they aren’t taking any chances ahead of any potential looting on Sunday night, saying the items inside the museum are too expensive.

NOW: The @CashMuseum is boarding up windows ahead of any potential looting Sunday night. They say items in the museum are too expensive to take any risks of another riot. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/W04i530Bvb — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) May 31, 2020

Businesses in downtown Murfreesboro also boarded up their windows Sunday ahead of a prayer vigil taking place there on Sunday afternoon for George Floyd, as a precaution.

A majority of the businesses on the square in Murfreesboro are boarded up in anticipation of the #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd rally that starts at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/3If4emEoBU — Armondo Moralez (@ArmondoWKRN) May 31, 2020

Many businesses on lower Broadway in downtown Nashville boarded up after rioters looted and vandalized stores, bars, and restaurants down there on Saturday night. Shopping malls including The Mall at Green Hills, Opry Mills, and CoolSprings Galleria are all closed Sunday out of an abundance of caution.