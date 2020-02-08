Closings
Area Police Departments urging drivers to use caution while on roadways

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Sevierville Police Department is telling drivers to use caution while on the roadways. Officials with the department put out a tweet saying, ” Public Works employees are applying salt to bridges throughout the city. Use caution some road surfaces may be slippery.”

The Knoxville Police Department has also been issuing similar warnings for people to use caution while driving. Their post urging drivers to be extra cautious while on the roads. Reminding drivers to maintain safe speeds and avoid any and all distractions.

