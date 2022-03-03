KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Park Service is conducting two controlled burns in Kentucky, one in Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area and the other in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.

On Thursday, March 03, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area will conduct a controlled burn on the Newtie King Burn Unit. Around 120 acres are anticipated to be burned, beginning mid-morning and concluding later in the day.

To keep visitors safe, the following areas will be closed during the controlled fire operations:

Split Bow Arch Hiking Trail

Split Bow Arch Parking Area

Bear Creek Equestrian Trailhead

Bear Creek Overlook Hiking Trail

Bear Creek Loop Equestrian Trail

Bear Creek Overlook Parking Area

All areas that fall within the Newtie King Prescribed Burn Unit

According to the National Park Service, local communities can expect minimal smoke and visibility impacts from the burn.

Newtie King Burn Unit (NPS)

Within the coming weeks, the National Park Service will also conduct a controlled burn on Dark Ridge, just west of Sugar Run Overlook Road (KY-988) in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. During the controlled burn, those traveling on Sugar Run Overlook Road may experience minor traffic delays.

The exact date of the burns will be determined based on the weather as controlled fires must be done during specific weather conditions to lower the risk of uncontrolled spread.

According to NPS, fire is an essential, natural process, that has shaped the landscape for thousands of years, releasing and recycling nutrients tied up in vegetation, duff, and organic soil layers. It can help improve the overall health of plants and animals. During the planning of these prescribed burn units, NPS works to protect areas of historical, cultural, and ecological importance.

Information and updates can be found on the NPS’s website.