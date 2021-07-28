Arkansas man missing after arriving at Knoxville bus station

His sister told investigators she received a call from him saying he had arrived and was ready to get picked up from the station

KPD: Missing David Eugene Cooper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an Arkansas man that was last seen at a Knoxville bus station on July 25.

According to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, David Eugene Cooper boarded a Greyhound bus in Arkansas bound for Knoxville with a layover in Memphis. The bus arrived in Knoxville at 5 a.m., and Cooper’s sister received a call from him saying he arrived and was ready to be picked up from the station.

When she arrived, he wasn’t there, and he wasn’t answering his phone. Greyhound confirmed that his ticket was used to board the bus in Arkansas and re-board in Memphis.

If you have any information on where David Cooper is or if you saw him at the bus station contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 TIPS app. You can remain 100% anonymous and if your tip leads to his safe return you will be eligible for a cash reward.

