‘Armed and dangerous’ Church Hill stabbing suspect arrested in Florida

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill stabbing suspect has been taken into custody in Florida.

The Church Hill Police Department said Daniel Lee Powell was arrested early Thursday morning “after several days of lengthy vehicle and foot pursuits in Florida.”

He was arrested in Calhoun County where the sheriff’s office said he stole a vehicle.

Church Hill police say Powell stabbed man numerous times in April at the Church Hill Inn, which was recently shut down for being a “nuisance and dangerous to public safety.”

Powell faces felony charges in both Tennessee and Florida according to Church Hill police. He was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, and aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing.

