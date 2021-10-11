KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Clinton man is facing aggravated assault and other charges after an altercation with Knox County Sheriff’s deputies when they responded to a report of a man walking around with a gun.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Franklin Eugene Brown was accused of walking around with a gun on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. in the Cedar Bluff area. When responding deputies made contact with him, a short pursuit, then a physical fight ensued.

Another suspect, Justin Jenkins was also arrested. The arrest report also states Brown was armed with a pistol in his waistband, which he reportedly tried to reach for during the fight.

The report also states Brown began swinging at deputies with a closed fist when they tried to detain him after the on-foot pursuit. The deputies had to wrestle Brown to the ground and found the firearm, a pistol along with several 9mm bullets on him. Brown was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police officers with a gun, resisting arrest, fleeing and possession of a handgun during commission of a felony.

Brown also had an active failure to appear (FTA) arrest warrant out of Anderson County. Jenkins was also taken into custody for his FTA.