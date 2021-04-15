Armed man arrested at Monroe County Justice Center

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is now behind bars after being found armed in the parking lot of the Monroe County Justice Center.

The Madisonville Police Department arrested Joshua Matthew Anderson Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. after officers found him in the front parking lot of the center inside a maroon jeep.

Madisonville PD detectives said Anderson had been a subject of another investigation before the incident.

Officers say the suspect is a felon with a dangerous past of violence with firearms. He was charged with retaliation for a past action with pending charges related to the possession of a firearm.