Armed robbery suspect sought after Knoxville gas station held up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are asking for your help as they search for the suspect behind an armed robbery at a gas station.

Officers responded to the Weigel’s gas station along North Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

An employee described the suspect as a man wearing a dark hoodie, gloves, pants and also wearing some type of goggles or mask. We’re also told he had a black handgun.

If you have any information, please call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.