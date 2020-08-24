Army: Soldier missing from Fort Hood reported sexual abuse

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — An Army official says a soldier missing from Fort Hood in Texas had transferred units after reporting sexual abuse.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes was reported missing on Wednesday. Killeen police say the 23-year-old hasn’t been seen since Monday when his staff sergeant dropped him off at home.

A Fort Hood public affairs officer says in a statement that there is an “open investigation of abusive sexual contact” involving Fernandes.

The statement notes Fernandes had been transferred to another unit to ensure that he was properly cared for and to prevent retaliation. Fernandes is the third solider from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year.