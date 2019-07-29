Arrest made after 6-hour hostage situation at Johnson City gas station

UPDATE — The suspect in Sunday night’s 6-hour hostage situation on South Roan St. has been identified.

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, Marc Kristopher Skeen, 35, of Limestone, was arrested after negotiators were able to get Skeen to disarm himself and release the victim.

The release says a perimeter was set up around the scene by members of the Johnson City Police Department and SWAT.

Skeen was charged with especially aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Skeen was taken to the Carter County Detention Center where he is awaiting a hearing in General Sessions Court.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted the Johnson City Police Department during the standoff.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials have confirmed an arrest has been made after a 6-hour standoff at the Marathon gas station on South Roan St. in Johnson City.

Captain Perry of the Johnson City Police Department told News Channel 11 officers responded to the gas station last night after getting a report of an armed robbery around 8:40 p.m., which had developed into a hostage situation.

News Channel 11 confirmed the suspect had entered the gas station with a weapon and pointed it at a clerk inside.

Officials confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody after a 6-hour standoff, during which the suspect held a hostage inside with a gun.

When the arrest was made, the suspect surrendered without incident.

No one was injured during the ordeal.

Authorities did not release the identity of the suspect or if there was any relationship that existed between the suspect and clerk.

This is an active investigation.