MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Davonte Pack, the best friend of Grizzlies player Ja Morant, was arrested and charged with assault Wednesday after an incident at Morant’s home last year.

Pack was mentioned in a lawsuit in which a teen accused Morant of assaulting him. The victim claimed “one or both” Morant and his friend punched him even after he went to the ground.

A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month.

This is not the first incident Pack has been involved in. Earlier this year, a game against the Indiana Pacers was halted when Pack was removed from his seat after a “verbal sparring” with some players. He was suspended from the FedExForum for the rest of the season.

Additionally, a video streamed by Pack showed Morant in the passenger seat of a vehicle, briefly appearing to display a handgun.