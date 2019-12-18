Arrest made in Knoxville Taco Bell carjacking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is now behind bars two weeks after an alleged carjacking at a Taco Bell in North Knoxville.

Court documents say William Koontz shoved the victim and started driving while they were still hanging out of the driver’s door window. Koontz then allegedly tried to cut the victim with a box-cutter.

They were able to get away. Police were able to use surveillance video in the investigation.

Koontz is now charged with carjacking and theft. He is being held on a more than $40,000 bond.