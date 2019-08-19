Arson, stabbing suspect’s case goes to grand jury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The case of a man suspected in a stabbing and house fire in West Knoxville will be heard by a grand jury.

Michael Capre, 30, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday, Aug. 19. He faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated arson.

In July, police were called to a mobile home on Southfork Drive on a report of a stabbing after a domestic dispute, where they found the home in flames.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Lacy Bishop, later died from her stab wounds.

