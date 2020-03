NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country artists are sharing their memories of the legendary Joe Diffie, whose publicist confirmed Sunday that he died from complications of COVID-19.

On Twitter, John Rich and Lee Greenwood shared photo tributes to Diffie, while other artists like Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Toby Keith shared their own memories of the Grammy-winning artist.

The LEGENDARY #JoeDiffie was an artists artist. His music was honky tonk 101 if you wanted to be the real deal in our business. No one ever sang it better, and no one was ever more down to earth and caring for other singers. We'll miss you Joe. @jakeowen @BigKennyTV @cowboytroy pic.twitter.com/HdpOP01NYm — John Rich (@johnrich) March 29, 2020

Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends. 💔 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 29, 2020

“I was saddened to hear that my friend & fellow Grand Ole Opry member Joe Diffie passed away today. Joe was a great singer, songwriter, & entertainer that left his mark in Country Music. His clear voice and unique singing style made him immediately recognizable.” – Ricky Skaggs pic.twitter.com/WKpoTZ3EAI — Ricky Skaggs (@RickySkaggs) March 29, 2020

We are feeling it now. Oklahoma boy Joe Diffie has passed away from this virus. My kids grew up around his parents. My prayers will be with his family. A great traditional voice will live on cuz I’m putting his music on now. Here’s a beer to ya, Joe. Go get your reward. -T — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) March 29, 2020

Sadly we lose another great country singer this week, my friend #JoeDiffie … this time to the coronavirus – hard to believe. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest In Peace! @JoeDiffieOnline pic.twitter.com/T42GOg3qdL — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) March 29, 2020

Can’t believe the news about Joe Diffie ……. my heart breaks for your family and friends – and fans …….

count me right in there too – you were THE REAL DEAL JOE…

😞🙏 -KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 29, 2020

Oh my God. One of the all-time GREAT vocalists. Joe Diffie was my friend. RIP, buddy. @JoeDiffieOnline pic.twitter.com/snWhL5fcLo — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) March 29, 2020

2020… damn. RIP Pickup Man. So sad. We lost Joe Diffie — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) March 29, 2020

How can this be??? Another dear friend & legend gone?!! @JoeDiffieOnline has passed away from Coronavirus. He was an incredible talent, loyal friend & one of the best souls you’d ever want to meet…. God be with us all during this time, RIP…. #rip #joediffie

– @JayDeMarcus pic.twitter.com/sTcFivnMWK — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) March 29, 2020

heartbroken over Joe Diffie dying today…one of the greatest singers and an even better person…all my love and prayers go out to his family. — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) March 29, 2020