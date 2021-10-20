KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The historic Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville announced that beginning Dec. 1, COVID-19 protocols for performances will be set by each artist or production company.

Until November 30, the venue will continue to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event date and that all patrons wear masks unless actively eating or drinking.

Proof of vaccination or negative test results will not be required for events with no specific artist-driven requirements. Masks will be encouraged but not required and event staff will remain masked when interacting with patrons.

Ticketholders will be notified in advance of any artist-driven COVID-19 requirements in emails from the venue or Ticketmaster. Additional protocols may be put in place at the requirement of a touring artist or production.

The Theatre reserves the right to alter venue-wide protocols at any time in the future.

Patrons who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and have completed a 14-day quarantine but would not be able to provide a negative test or be vaccine eligible should contact info@tennesseetheatre.com to discuss other documentation alternatives available.