KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville said Friday that Malayan tiger Arya will soon move to another accredited zoo in hopes of finding the seven-year-old female a suitable partner for reproduction.

Director of Animal Care Phillip Colclough said Arya will move to a new zoo in the coming weeks at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums to give her the best opportunity to breed after efforts to do so at Zoo Knoxville were unsuccessful.

“There are only 350 of these animals left in the world and we want to move her to another AZA facility that will give her a better chance to contribute to the population,” Colclough said.

Plans are already in the works to bring another female tiger to Zoo Knoxville in hopes of breeding with their two male tigers, Bashir and Tanvir.

Arya arrived from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California in 2017 at the recommendation of the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. The zoo will announce Arya’s destination in the near future.

AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums work in coordination to advance animal conservation. There are currently 240 accredited facilities in the world.