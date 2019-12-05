1.4 million vehicles added to Takata air bag recall list; total to exceed 65 million

WASHINGTON (WATE) — A newly discovered default has added a group of 1.4 million vehicles to the lengthy Takata airbags recall.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration announced Wednesday that the latest recall is for vehicles containing Non-Azide Driver Inflators. The defect can result in the inflator either exploding or underinflating during deployment.

Ruptured airbags have reportedly been linked to at least 29 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The inflators were used in some brands of 1995-2000 vehicles. Vehicle recalls will be announced by the impacted vehicle manufacturers. The recall is expected to begin Jan. 24.

Car owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov for more information.

There are more than 41 million vehicles equipped with 56 million defective Takata airbags currently under recall. Additional airbags are scheduled to be recalled bringing the total number to 65-70 million.

Brands including BMW, Honda, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ferrari, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jaguar, Jeep, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Saturn, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and more have had Takata airbags recalled in previous announcements.