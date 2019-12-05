Breaking News
Homeowner rescued from Monday morning house fire dies from injuries

1.4 million vehicles added to Takata air bag recall list; total to exceed 65 million

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WATE) — A newly discovered default has added a group of 1.4 million vehicles to the lengthy Takata airbags recall.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration announced Wednesday that the latest recall is for vehicles containing Non-Azide Driver Inflators. The defect can result in the inflator either exploding or underinflating during deployment.

MORE ONLINE | Latest NHTSA Takata air bag recallDownload

Ruptured airbags have reportedly been linked to at least 29 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The inflators were used in some brands of 1995-2000 vehicles. Vehicle recalls will be announced by the impacted vehicle manufacturers. The recall is expected to begin Jan. 24.

Car owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov for more information.

There are more than 41 million vehicles equipped with 56 million defective Takata airbags currently under recall. Additional airbags are scheduled to be recalled bringing the total number to 65-70 million.

Brands including BMW, Honda, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ferrari, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jaguar, Jeep, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Saturn, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and more have had Takata airbags recalled in previous announcements.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter