10 ways to put your old pumpkins to good use

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Dogwood Arts is on a mission to "Keep Knoxville Blooming" by selling dogwood trees through their annual Bazillion Blooms program.

The two to four foot bare-root trees are on sale now for $25 each or five for $100. The trees are disease-resistant, april-blooming, and available in either white or pink flowering varieties. Orders can be placed year-round, but trees are distributed in the fall to coincide with optimal planting time for successful growing. Planting in the fall gives trees time to develop strong root systems over the winter months before facing the challenges of drying summer heat.