10 ways to put your old pumpkins to good use

With temperatures reaching the freezing mark overnight your pumpkins may have suffered a bit. Halloween is behind us and the great controversy has begun. Is it too early to decorate for Christmas? No matter where you stand on that, eventually your decorative pumpkins will get old and new festive symbols may take their place. Before you toss them in the trash, consider these ideas for how to put your old pumpkins to good use.
- Eat The Pumpkin
Perhaps the most obvious way to use a pumpkin is by eating it. You’ve likely had pumpkin pie and roasted pumpkin seeds, but a quick search online or on Pinterest reveals a whole world of pumpkin recipes you may never have considered. There’s pumpkin lasagna, butter, puree, muffins, cheesecake, and bread. Snoop around the internet and find yourself a new recipe. Branch out from the usual staples. Of course, don’t consume a moldy pumpkin. We’ve got ideas for pumpkins that old further down on this list.
- Drink The Pumpkin
If you’re a PSL fan, this is for you! PSL stands for pumpkin spiced latte, for those who aren’t familiar with fall lingo. You can make a real pumpkin spiced latte. There’s also pumpkin beer. How about a pumpkin cocktail? The only thing better than eating your pumpkins when you’re done using them for decorating is drinking them.
- Compost
Even if you’re not a regular composter, you can be one this fall season! Old pumpkins can be used to fertilize your garden. Think about it as food for soil. Find a bin and toss in your pumpkin carcasses. Mix it up with some food scraps, but the experts over at UT said not to include meat. John Wilson, the UT Extension Director in Blount County, explained composting is a popular and useful way to upcycle your pumpkins. There’s a bit of an art to keeping your compost pile wet enough. UT has an entire how to section on composting that walks your through the process.
- Pumpkin Face Mask
Add pumpkin to your skincare regimen! Puree the pumpkin and add honey. Some people add vinegar, nutmeg, or olive oil. Each ingredient has its own purpose. Nutmeg has anti-inflammatory properties, for instance. Build your own DIY face mask from your kitchen cabinet and fall decorations!
- Bird Feeder
Cut an opening in your pumpkin or just cut it in half. Scrape out the insides and fill it with bird seed. You can attach rope to hang the pumpkin feeder or just set it outside. Make sure it’s safe for a bird to get in and out when grabbing the food. Go bird watching in your own backyard!
- Planter
Cut the top off your pumpkin, leaving about two thirds of your pumpkin remaining. Use your pumpkin as a planter by adding soil and flower or a plant. Wilson said adding a piece of burlap to the inside bottom as a liner will help. This can help you change your pumpkins over from Halloween decorations to Thanksgiving décor!
- Bury It
This is a great option for pumpkins that have begun to decay and mold! If you don’t feel like composting, you can still bury your pumpkin in the yard to let it give off nutrients. Let nature take its course underground. The pumpkin will decay and the soil around it will absorb the nutrients. Call this the lazy way to compost! A warning, though, from Wilson who advised you to take out the seeds first if you don’t want to end up with a pumpkin patch next spring.
- Feed Animals
Zoo Knoxville animals are quite happy this time of year. The caretakers there feed the animals pumpkins around Halloween time and all the animals to play with them. You can do the same in your own yard, as long as you welcome wildlife like dear. Cut up your pumpkins into pieces and leave them out for animal visitors. Make sure the pumpkins are safe to consume. Paint can be toxic. Also, make sure there is no candle wax.
- Donate Them
Though Zoo Knoxville doesn’t take public pumpkin donations, some farms do accept them. Call your local area farmers and see if they’ll use yours for compost or to feed the animals. Some may be very grateful for the contribution!
- Pumpkin Games
Play with your pumpkins! Let out a little pent up anger by bashing them with a baseball bat or playing a game of pumpkin baseball. You can also use them to go bowling at home. Perhaps knock down pins made of ears of corn.